— The parents of a Texas high school student were exhausted by phone calls from their son's teacher, so they decided to teach him a lesson he wouldn't forget, according to TODAY.

Brad Howard, 17, was in trouble for talking in class so often that his dad, Bradley Howard, warned that, if he got one more call from his son's teacher at Rockwell-Heath High School, he would take action.

When Brad's history teacher called about "another situation," Bradley Howard surprised his son by showing up in class the next day to sit with him.

My dad told my brother if he got another call from the physics teacher complaining he would go sit in his class..dad got another call 😂 pic.twitter.com/zteNyXqhpy — Molli Howard (@mollih04) May 5, 2017

“I walked into class, and he was just sitting there,” Brad told TODAY. “I was just shocked, and then I was kind of embarrassed, but it was funny.”

Brad's sister tweeted a photo of the father and son, which has since gone viral.

Brad said he is relieved the embarrassing lesson is behind him.