You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17LJG

— Leo M. Lambert announced Monday that he will step down as president at Elon University.

The university's Board of Trustees is currently searching for his successor. Lambert will remain in his position until a new president is hired, officials said.

In a statement made to the Elon community, Lambert said he will be taking a yearlong sabbatical leave to focus on his writing before returning to the university as president emeritus and as a professor.

Lambert said he will help his replacement support the university's advancement and alumni engagement offices.

“I believe this is an ideal time for a transition in Elon’s presidency,” Lambert said. “I expect that 2017 will be an exciting time. We have important goals to pursue and much to accomplish in the months ahead. This will be a year of hard work, anticipation and celebration of our shared achievements.”

Lambert, who served as the university's eighth president, has held the position since 1999. During his presidency, student enrollment grew from 4,000 to more than 6,700, and the number of full-time faculty members doubled.

"Leo and his wife, Laurie, have dedicated almost two decades of service to this institution," said Board of Trustees chair Kerrii Anderson. "They embody all that is admirable about our community and I invite everyone to join me in expressing gratitude to them for their remarkable devotion to our university.”