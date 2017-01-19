Education
Electrical, internet problem closes Clayton High School
Posted 7:20 a.m. today
Updated 47 minutes ago
Clayton, N.C. — Clayton High School will be closed on Thursday due to an electrical problem throughout the building, a school spokesperson said.
It is unclear what caused the problem, but the school's Twitter account said it also affected the building's internet connection.
School staff is supervising students who have already been dropped off. Buses will return to campus around 9 a.m. to help get students home.
[Correction: An alert with this story incorrectly said the school was closed Wednesday. Clayton High School is closed on Thursday.]
