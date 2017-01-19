You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Clayton High School will be closed on Thursday due to an electrical problem throughout the building, a school spokesperson said.

It is unclear what caused the problem, but the school's Twitter account said it also affected the building's internet connection.

School staff is supervising students who have already been dropped off. Buses will return to campus around 9 a.m. to help get students home.

All students on campus are safe. Staff are supervising until students can be picked up. Buses will return to campus around 9 to help — Clayton High School (@Clayton_Comets) January 19, 2017

[Correction: An alert with this story incorrectly said the school was closed Wednesday. Clayton High School is closed on Thursday.]