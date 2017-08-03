You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18jOA

— The Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative on Thursday estimated it would only take one to two more days to restore full power to two islands in the Outer Banks.

Crews would have to energize the line for several hours on Thursday to tests the new cables. Once the testing is completed, officials will begin to gradually introduce electricity back into the lines.

Residents on Hatteras Island will experience outages while crews take people off generator power and switch to the repaired transmission lines.

"The restoration timeframe from this point forward is 1-2 days," the company said in a Facebook post. "CHEC is working with Dare County officials to coordinate the safe return of visitors as soon as possible."

The new estimate narrowed the timeframe from Wednesday, when the company said it could take three to five days.

The power outage started when a construction crew struck and damaged a transmission line on Bonner Bridge on July 27.

Thank you @CarolinaCountry for preparing this awesome illustration! #OBXBlackout Transmission testing should start today! pic.twitter.com/ld8FkNg1Sf — Tideland EMC (@TidelandEMC) August 3, 2017