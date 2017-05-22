You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/1892s

— Kids and their parents marched to Gravelly Hill Middle School in Efland on Monday with a demand they have been making for months -- ban the confederate battle flag from schools.

"I've seen this flag displaced around my school since I began," said Edward, a student, to school board members. "Every encounter with the Confederate flag has reminded me that I am not safe, and in particular at school, feel outnumbered."

Stories like Edward's moved Latarndra Strong to create the Hate-Free School Coalition. She said the confederate flag, on shirts, hats and vehicles is intimidating for some students.

"There is violence and marginalization attached," Strong said.

Strong says, while some may peacefully display the confederate flag, she still believes it needs to be banned in the school system.

"The problem is, when you are a student, you don't know whether the person is a flag waver because of southern roots, or a flag waver because of something deeper and darker," she said.

After months of making the case, some parents want action.

"You have failed to speak up on behalf of students of color," one parent said.

For the moment, school board members have plans to investigate their options. The school board has a work session planned for May 31.

They said they will look at potential revisions to the school dress code and hear from legal experts on the subject.