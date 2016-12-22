Opinion

Editorial: Failure to repeal HB2 sets NC back even more

Posted 6:00 a.m. today
Updated 6:05 a.m. today

A CBC Editorial: Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016; Editorial# 8100
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company

It may end up being the least productive nine-and-a-half hours in the history of the North Carolina General Assembly. The legislature failed to uphold a deal it demanded in the first place.

Instead of moving to clean up North Carolina’s brand, the session further tarnished its image with displays of dishonesty, petty partisanship and down-right meanness. The animosity at the close of the session Wednesday between the GOP legislative leaders and Roy Cooper, the incoming Democratic governor, will unfortunately not abate. North Carolina is worse off for it.

The Republican-dominated legislature failed to keep its end of a simple bargain Cooper helped broker: if the city of Charlotte repealed its non-discrimination ordinance, the legislature would repeal House Bill 2.

Charlotte’s City Council did its part but the legislature failed miserably to hold up its end of the bargain.

Since March, Gov. Pat McCrory, Senate President Protem Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore have sought to blame the blowback from HB2 on Democrats in Charlotte.

Finally, when they got what they wanted from the city, these powerful Republicans and the legislature they control couldn’t get their act together. The utter insincerity of their accusations was revealed. They failed to keep the deal they demanded.

The bill that was offered Wednesday in the Senate was a devil’s bargain. On the one hand it would have repealed HB2, but on the other hand legislators would have continued to impose on cities and counties most of the provisions in the law.

“This was not the deal. The deal was Charlotte repeals fully and we repeal fully,” said Sen. Jeff Jackson, D-Mecklenburg.

Sen. Buck Newton, a Nash County Republican who lost the race for attorney general where HB2 was a key issue, lashed out. He referred to opponents of HB2 as the “lunatic left” and “hateful.”

While Berger and Moore now will seek to deflect criticism and obscure the issues, the reality is that Cooper was able to deliver – as he promised – and they were not. And when Berger and Moore failed to deliver they shucked-and-jived. Berger set up a deceitful procedural vote he knew would not pass – in the business world it’s called a “poison pill.”

In the end, a deal that even McCrory said was cut, was left in tatters. So was the North Carolina brand. Failure to repeal HB2 leaves our state less competitive.  The jobs are still lost.  The potential new ones will go elsewhere.  The possibility of the NBA All-Star weekend returning, is gone.  NCAA and ACC championships, forget them.  Hundreds of millions of investment, tourism and entertainment dollars that would have been spent in communities throughout the state, will find their way to cities and towns in other states.

House Bill 2 transformed North Carolina’s image from a state of openness, inclusion and progress, to a stagnant place where discrimination and intolerance aren’t just tolerated, but enshrined in law.

Wednesday was a missed opportunity to start to close some of the gaps that divide our state – urban vs. rural, gender identity, sexual orientation. Instead, suspicion and distrust carried the day. The legislature could have re-set the clock on those divisions, but instead – lawmakers dug the hole of mistrust and ill will ever deeper.

This may be the season of warm spirit and goodwill, but inside the North Carolina Legislative Building it was the bitter cold of political brinksmanship.

At the close of the legislative session, expressions of Merry Christmas and Happy New Year unfortunately took on a forced and hollow ring.

7 Comments

  • Teddy Fowler Dec 22, 9:36 a.m.
    It's never been addressed... but I wonder how many jobs are coming to NC because of the HB2 bill.... many people are actually for it but can't publicly say that due to backlash from media and activists.... it can't be all lost jobs only... two way street....

  • Edwin Duncan Dec 22, 8:50 a.m.
    One more - How is the below "a deal with the devil"? this is probably the shortest bill ever written in NC.

    Short Title: Repeal HB2. (Public)
    Sponsors: Senators Berger (Primary Sponsor); Barringer, Bingham, Hartsell, and Rabon.
    Referred to: Calendar 12/21/2016
    December 21, 2016
    *S4-v-1*
    1 A BILL TO BE ENTITLED
    2 AN ACT TO REPEAL S.L. 2016-99 AND S.L. 2016-3. 3 The General Assembly of North Carolina enacts: 4 SECTION 1. House Bill 2 Repealed. – S.L. 2016-99 and S.L. 2016-3 are repealed.

    5 SECTION 2. Six-Month Cooling-Off Period. – No local government in this State may enact or amend an ordinance regulating employment practices or regulating public accommodations or access to restrooms, showers, or changing facilities.

    SECTION 3. Effective Date. – This act is effective when it becomes law, with 9 Section 2 expiring 180 days after that date.

  • Edwin Duncan Dec 22, 8:39 a.m.
    Who are you crazy people writing emotional mis-informing drivel? "Continued to impose" was for 6 months. Not a lot to ask for. The City of Charlotte also had to go back in session Wednesday morning to finish repealing their bill. Failure to do their job properly the day before did not help. Furthermore, I am hearing now that Roy Cooper assisted Charlotte in writing their law in the first place. Want to report on that? There is nothing healing in your piece. What is the difference between what you are writing and what Jesse Helms wrote? Intransigent, unbending, uncompromising, all or nothing emotional nothingness with an underlining bitterness. This is much more an ego piece to show to your friends than real journalism. Shame on you!

  • Patric Pederson Dec 22, 8:12 a.m.
    How? WRAL clearly indicated this is an opinion of CBC and therefore should be taken just that. Editorials have been a part of news gathering and reporting organizations for very long time. Not everyone is entitled to your opinion. CBC is an organization in this state and as such, they have the right to have and express an opinion of activities in this state (or any state, for that matter).

  • Jason Galarneau Dec 22, 8:05 a.m.
    Exactly.

  • Paul Gemborys Jr Dec 22, 7:48 a.m.
    Just more fake news

  • Matt Clinton Dec 22, 7:25 a.m.
    The Republicans decided, for once, that the will of their own constituencies were more important than a promise three men made to the opposing party.

    As for the state being divided? It takes two to tango. The Democrats swung too far to the left. They and their political sycophants in big business decided to put the questionable "rights" of a handful people who should be considered mentally ill instead of a minority above the safety of society's most vulnerable members. They literally created a problem where it didn't exist. Not that CBC/WRAL will ever rebuke those on the left for their part in this debacle or anything else they do that's purposefully divisive.