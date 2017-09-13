You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office vehicle and a passenger car collided on McKendree Church Road.

The deceased person was not identified.

“Please keep the family of the victim and all parties involved in the wreck in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.