Local News
Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office vehicle involved in fatal crash
Posted 23 minutes ago
Updated 11 minutes ago
Edgecombe County, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Vehicle was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said the sheriff’s office vehicle and a passenger car collided on McKendree Church Road.
The deceased person was not identified.
“Please keep the family of the victim and all parties involved in the wreck in your thoughts and prayers,” a statement from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.