— East Carolina University graduate Sandra Bullock is among celebrities who have donated big money to charities that are aiding Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Bullock donated $1 million, according to the American Red Cross

“It’s been a tragic weekend, and unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. It’s been predicted that Harvey will continue to hover over the region and might drop as much as an additional 30 inches of rain,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president of Disaster Services Operations and Logistics for the Red Cross.

Bullock is a longtime supporter of the Red Cross, the organization said. Her million-dollar donation came on Monday.

“I’m just grateful I can do it," Bullock said in a statement. "We have to take care of one another.”

Comedian Kevin Hart, the Kardashians and Houston Texans football player JJ Watt have also helped raise money for the cause.