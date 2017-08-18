You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

With the solar eclipse on the horizon, multiple restaurants are offering deals and promotions to celebrate the big day.

If you hear of any other deals, please post them in the comments section.

Dairy Queen

Buy one DQ Blizzard and get-one for 99 cents from Monday, August 21 through through Sunday, September 3 at participating Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill locations nationwide. See more details on their press release.

Denny’s

On Monday, August 21, Denny’s is recognizing the eclipse buy offering $4 All You Can Eat “Mooncakes.” These Mooncakes are buttermilk pancakes shaped like a moon. See more details at their website.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts is hosting #Eclipse Trivia this weekend on Twitter and the 1st person to respond to their trivia questions with the correct answer will win a gift card. See the details on their Twitter feed. {{/a}}

Hwy 55 Burgers Shakes & Fries

Get their "Fly Me to the Moon" Oreo shake for $1.99 this Monday, August 21. It is made with whole Oreos and usually costs more than $3 each. See the details at their {{a href="external_link-16889674"}} Facebook page.

Krispy Kreme

Although this is not a deal, it is kind of cool and Krispy Kreme fans deserve to know about it. Krispy Kreme is putting a chocolate glaze on their Original Glazed Doughnuts to celebrate the eclipse. These eclipsed doughnuts will be available at participating locations on Monday, August 21 and during evening Hot Light hours Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20. Note: Hot Light hours may vary during the weekend. See more details at their website.

Pilot Flying J

Guests of Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers can receive a FREE standard size Milky Way candy bar or pack of Eclipse chewing gum when purchasing any beverage in-store (excluding alcohol). This offer is available in the myOffers section of the myPilot mobile app. The solar eclipse promotion is valid for customers in the U.S. from Aug 21 until Aug. 25. See more details at their website.

Bubba’s 33

Located in Fayetteville, Bubba’s 33 is celebrating the eclipse by offering half-priced Sunshine Burgers all day Monday, 8/21. That makes the sale price of the burger, fries and a pickle $4.99. The Sunshine Burger is their signature 33% bacon grind patty along with American cheese, fried egg, Bubba's smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. The offer is valid from 4 pm to midnight on Monday, August 21. Bubba’s is located at 4195 Sycamore Dairy Road, Fayetteville, NC 28303.

Great Outdoor Provision Company

Enter to win an Eclipse Package worth $500 and includes lots of items for viewing the eclipse. A winner will be selected on Monday, 8/21 in the morning and will need to pick up the package at Cameron Village. Register to win and see all the details about this giveaway at their website.

Sheetz

Sheetz is hosting solar eclipse viewing parties at five of their locations in North Carolina on Monday, August 21 from 1:45 pm - 3 pm. They will be offering free food and drink samples and some protective glasses. Supply are limited. See more details on their Facebook page.



Participating Locations

Burlington Distribution Center

1737 Whites Kennel Rd

Burlington, NC 27215



Store #409, Greenville

650 Whitley Drive

Winterville, NC 28590



Store #602, Hickory

2387 Spring Road NE

Hickory, NC 28601



Store #620, Raleigh/Durham

7513 Ramble Way

Raleigh, NC 27616



Store #594, Winston-Salem

286 North Carolina Highway 801 N

Bermuda Run, NC 27006