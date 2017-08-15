You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— All eastbound lanes of Glenwood Avenue at Fairhill Drive were closed as the result of a gas leak Tuesday afternoon in Raleigh.

According to PSNC, a third-party contractor damaged a natural gas line during excavation work and personnel were on the scene assessing damage Tuesday afternoon.

The road was closed just after 4 p.m. and is expected to reopen at about 7:15 p.m.

Motorists are advised to turn left onto West Millbrook Road, travel for about two miles and turn right onto N.C. Highway 50 South. Drivers should continue on N.C. 50 for about one mile to regain access to Glenwood Avenue

PSNC said they did not know how many customers were affected by the damage or how long repairs will take.