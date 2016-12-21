You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An East Chapel Hill High School security guard was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of a sex act with a student.

According to the Chapel Hill Police Department, Randy Sam Bradford, 49, of Chapel Hill, was employed by the school at the time of the incident, which was reported earlier this month.

Bradford turned himself in at the Orange County Jail and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Bradford is no longer working at the school.