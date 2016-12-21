Local News

East Chapel Hill High security guard charged with sex act involving student

Posted 11:30 a.m. yesterday

Chapel Hill, N.C. — An East Chapel Hill High School security guard was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of a sex act with a student.

According to the Chapel Hill Police Department, Randy Sam Bradford, 49, of Chapel Hill, was employed by the school at the time of the incident, which was reported earlier this month.

Bradford turned himself in at the Orange County Jail and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Bradford is no longer working at the school.

