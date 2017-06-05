You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The charter has been revoked for a fraternity at a North Carolina university for what officials are calling "risk management violations" during the 2016-2017 school year.

Local media outlets report Greek Life officials at East Carolina University say they were notified by national representatives of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity that its charter at the school would be revoked.

Communications director Andrew Parrish said the violations included a keg being thrown over a fence and damaging a vehicle. He also mentioned a charter member drinking on the house roof threw beer bottles at a house across the street, leading to a police response.

The national fraternity blamed current chapter members for the incidents, but on its Facebook page, fraternity members placed the blame on brothers no longer associated with the house.