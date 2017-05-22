You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/188dK

Reports over the last few weeks have fueled speculation that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will run for president in 2020.

Johnson put those rumors to bed (temporarily) in an interview with Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

"Three-and-a-half years is a long ways away, so we’ll see," he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Watch Johnson’s full interview here.

Johnson said he felt surprised by the amount of support he has received since he revealed to GQ in an interview that he’s thinking of running for the White House.

Johnson told GQ that he first thought about a presidential run in 2016, according to the Deseret News.

His connection with the people, he said, inspired his desire to run.

“With any job you come into, you've got to prove yourself," he said. "And, personally, I feel that if I were president, poise would be important. Leadership would be important. Taking responsibility for everybody."

He said the enthusiasm has come from people’s desire for a better leader, THR reported.

"I think it’s because, you know, a lot of people want to see a different leadership today — I’m sorry, not a different, but a better leadership today," the actor told Fallon. "More poise, less noise."