— Officials at the Durham Rescue Mission are working hard Sunday to provide shelter to people in need of a warm place to stay while temperatures drop.

A Wind Chill Advisory was in effect for Durham County, among others, until 12 p.m. Sunday, and overnight lows are expected to approach 0 degrees. Officials at the Durham Rescue Mission want the public to know that, during this kind of intense weather, they make sure they have the emergency space to provide shelter for anyone in need.

More than 400 men, women and children sought emergency shelter at the Durham Rescue Mission during Saturday's winter storm through the organization's Operation Rescue: Warm Shelter mission.

More are expected to arrive on Sunday when temperatures become even colder.

"We'll keep the doors open for the duration of current cold, frigid temperatures," said the mission in a press release. "Anyone who is homeless or without heat is encouraged to come to the Durham Rescue Mission for warm, safe shelter. No one should be without shelter and heat at any time, but especially not in conditions like these."

The Durham Rescue Mission will continue to keep emergency space available at their shelter on 507 E. Knox Street until warmer weather prevails.