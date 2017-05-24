You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The latest on the tornado warning in effect until 6:15 p.m. for Johnston, Sampson and Wayne counties

5:31 p.m. The tornado warning has been extended to Johnston, Sampson and Wayne counties until 6:15 pm.

5:28 p.m. The tornado warning has been canceled for Cumberland County but remains in effect for Sampson County until 5:45 p.m.

Courtney Elementary School gymnasium in Yadkin County, to the west of Winston-Salem was destroyed by a tornado at about 4:20, according to the National Weather Service.. Several vehicles flipped and people were trapped inside homes.

5:26 p.m.:The storm is moving to the northeast at about 35 mph, WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said. The storm is expected to reach Salemburg by about 5:35 p.m.

"The environment for these types of storms to produce more tornadoes may actually become more favorable as they approach the Triangle," Fishel said.

5:21 p.m.: High winds from the storm were causing trees to bend and creating a scary situation in Autryville for residents who are still cleaning up after Tuesday's tornado.

5:18 p.m.: The storm is not as developed as the tornado that struck Autryville Tuesday afternoon, according to WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze. The storm should be entering southern Johnston County within the next 30 minutes, Maze said.

5:17 p.m. :WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said the storm is heading toward Salemburg and Huntley. Residents are advised to seek shelter in a basement or room without windows.

5:15 p.m.: WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said tornado warnings for Cumberland and Sampson counties could be the first of many issued Wednesday night as conditions are ripe for severe weather.

The National Weather Service has posted a tornado watch for parts of central North Carolina, including Durham, Wake and Johnston counties, meaning conditions are ripe for tornadoes to form. The watch is in effect until midnight.

A tornado warning was issued for Cumberland and Sampson counties until 5:45 p.m.

WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said that Fayetteville was not included in the warning.

A wide band of rainy weather arrives in the Triangle this evening, with the leading edge capable of producing severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and even the isolated tornado, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday afternoon had much of central North Carolina under a level three risk (on a scale of one to five) one day after a tornado ripped through Autryville. The enhanced risk level warns that storms heading for the area could bring damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes along with hail and heavy rain.

"This is an environment where rotation inside these thunderstorms could begin at any minute at just about any location," Fishel said.

The front will advance from the southwest, where a tornado watch was posted Wednesday afternoon for Mecklenburg and Catawba counties.Counties to the west were reporting damage from the system just before 5 p.m.

Maze said that the brunt of the potentially severe weather should move to the north of the region by about 10 p.m., leaving just teh risk of showers overnight.

"I think that once that main band moves by us, that should be it for the evening," he said.

After the severe threat abates, regular, steady rain will fall through the night, Fishel said, adding to the flood risk.

Parts of Wilson, Wayne and Johnston counties got about 1.5 inches of rain over the last 24 hours. That rainfall, coupled with anything that fell since the storms began on Monday, and another 1 to 2 inches expected on Wednesday, could lead to flooding in some counties around the region.

"One to 2 inches on their own – just a day of 1 to 2 inches – wouldn't necessarily cause any flooding, but because we've had easily 2 inches of rain as an average across the area over the last couple of days, any additional rain could cause some flooding," WRAL meteorologist Gardner said.

The chance for severe weather lingers into Thursday, too, but Maze said that threat appears to be minimal.

On Friday, the skies could clear, revealing the sun.

"I think by Friday we should see the clouds breaking up, and we'll see a little sunshine," Gardner said. "We may even see a little of it tomorrow.

"But we're still not out of the woods in terms of our chance of afternoon thunderstorms."

