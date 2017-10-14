You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Eight months after a man was shot and killed in Durham, his family held a vigil in remembrance Saturday evening.

21-year-old Edward Young III was shot and killed back in February while staying at a Red Roof Inn in Durham.

Alexis Joyner, 19, was tracked down by U.S. Marshals in March and, after a brief chase, taken into custody.

Young's mother, Brenda Young, said the vigil is part of the healing process, letting go of the tragedy while holding on to the memory of her son.

"All the people that are out here killing, you're not only hurting the mothers, you're hurting everyone around them," she said. "You're hurting people's friends. You're hurting the loved ones. You're just hurting everybody."



The Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham helped organize this vigil to help Young's mother along this painful journey

Joyner is charged with first-degree murder, but the family said they think more people are involved with Young's death and they truly be at peace until they know for sure there's been absolute justice.









