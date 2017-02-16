You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Families and friends of victims of violence held a vigil Thursday night in Durham to honor their loved ones memory.

Grandmothers, mothers, fathers, grandfathers and other relatives honored their loved ones in song and prayer. Edna Bell and her children said they sing in honor of her son Nicholas Bell.

“We all illustrate it by working and wearing something with his name or in each song,” she said.



Families said they're tired of scenes like this in Durham. Diane Jones is with the group Parents of Murdered Children. Her son was killed 20 years ago. She said she wants the violence to stop, especially she said, "black on black crime."

“I’m tired of it, and I had to say it, and if I offended anyone, I’m sorry. But we have to save our kids,” Jones said.



More than 40 names of 2016 victims of violence in Durham were read aloud.

“It doesn’t get any easier, the waves come less and farther between, but it doesn’t get any easier,” Linda Brown said.

Ben Hass is the new executive director of the Religious Coalition. He said the organization's goal is to do their jobs well enough that vigils against violence are no longer necessary.