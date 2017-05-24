You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Durham veterinarian has been arrested on several fraud charges, police said Wednesday.

Paula Bullock, the owner of Affordable Animal Care on North Pointe Drive, was charged with two counts of identity theft and one count each of financial card fraud, obtaining property by false pretense, forgery and accessing a computer network for fraud over $1,000.

Police said Bullock used a customer’s credit card to purchase more than $36,000 in personal expenses and more than $2,500 in vet supplies from December 2016 through April. She is also accused of using another veterinarian’s identity and forging documents to obtain more than $11,700 in veterinary supplies and medications.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4440, extension 29319.