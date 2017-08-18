You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Amid rumors that white supremacist groups plan to demonstrate in Durham, the Durham County Sheriff's Office on Friday issued a statement reminding citizens that protests require a legal permit and any demonstrators must abide by the law.

The statement reads, in full:

“The Sheriff’s Office is thoroughly researching the potential of several groups with opposing viewpoints holding demonstrations in Durham. This is partly why the Sheriff’s Office continues to remind demonstrators to first obtain a permit and most importantly, abide by the law. I expect demonstrators to conduct themselves in such a manner that is legal and respectful of the Durham County community. Again, I call upon city and county leaders to establish rules for demonstrators.”

After racially-charged protests and anti-protests turned violent last weekend in Charlottesville, Va., a group of people associated with the Workers World Party and others pulled down a Confederate statue outside the Durham County courthouse. Their actions were reflected in a rallies, protests and calls for the removal of Confederate symbols nationwide.

Eight people are charged with disorderly conduct by injury to a statue and damage to real property, which are both misdemeanors, and participation in a riot with property damage in excess of $1,500 and inciting others to riot where property damage exceeds $1,500, which are both felonies.

One of those charged, Elena Everett, 36, said that she does not have any regrets about her involvement in vandalizing the statue, despite the charges against her.

"The lawmakers in North Carolina have made it impossible to take those things down legally. Communities have the right to remove symbols of racism and white supremacy from their community," Everett said. "I hope people all across the south look at Durham as an example."