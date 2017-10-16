Durham schools expected to announce new superintendent
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Board of Education is expected to announce its next superintendent at a meeting Monday evening.
More than 40 people applied to be the next Durham Public Schools superintendent, but that number was reduced to 10 candidates who were interviewed this summer by the Board of Education.
There were surveys and meetings with citizens and groups during the interview phase and school officials will announce their final decision at a meeting scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Student Development Center on Hillandale Road.
Previous superintendent Bert L’Homme retired, effective Oct. 1. The district has been under the leadership of an interim superintendent for the past two weeks.
