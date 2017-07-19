You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18cF2

— Located in the old Jack Tar Motor Lodge, at 202 N. Corcoran St., Unscripted Durham is the latest boutique hotel to open in the Bull City.

This is the first location for the Unscripted Hotels brand, a new lifestyle brand and hospitality concept from the Dream Hotel Group.

"We are thrilled to debut the Unscripted brand in a city with a culture as rich and diverse as Durham," Dream Hotel Group Chief Executive Jay Stein said. "Unscripted Durham offers more than a place to stay. It offers a distinct and compelling community experience that celebrates the city’s thriving food scene, creative arts culture and entrepreneurial spirit."

The property underwent a multimillion-dollar redesign. Doors officially opened at the boutique hotel on Wednesday. There are 74 guest rooms and suites, five food and beverage venues and an expansive rooftop pool deck and lounge.

The Patio, a retro-inspired poolside lounge, offers guests gourmet snacks and craft cocktails. The traditional hotel lobby has been replaced with The Studio, a classic rec room with custom classic cocktails. A mixed-use coffee bar and eatery is available in the hotel's street level.

Pour Taproom, an onsite pay-by-the-ounce taproom, is also located in the hotel. It offers local, regional and international craft beer. The owners of Pizzeria Toro are bringing the Jack Tar Diner to Unscripted. The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner, in addition to wine and beer. Rounding out the external food options at Unscripted is locally owned Mediterranean restaurant, Neomonde.