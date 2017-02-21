You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham’s first Popeye’s restaurant, which has been opened for one week on Guess Road near Interstate 85, has caused the city to issue a traffic advisory for the area, telling drivers to take other routes when possible.

The restaurant is family-owned and operated, and the owners were apologetic about any traffic issues it's created.

“We are truly doing our best to try and get folks in and out of here to try and prevent the volume and the extended waits and the traffic that the business has brought to the town,” said store owner and manager Lubna Ghanayem.

A spokesman from the City of Durham said officials are aware of the issue, but they do not expect it to last long-term, assuming traffic calms once this initial rush is over.