You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hSo

— After a rebranding and brief stint under a new chef, Motto has closed its doors in Durham.

Visitors noted via social media that the restaurant, located at 604 W. Main St., was closed Sunday night. The restaurant's Twitter and Facebook accounts and website were also shut down.

Motto was previously known as Lucia. The owners changed the name and concept about a year ago. The focus at first was on Italian cuisine, but that changed when Chef Garret Fleming, a former Bravo TV "Top Chef" contestant, took over as Chef de Cuisine late last year. Fleming shifted the menu to focus on a strong Charcuterie program from sustainable farmers and fresh pasta made and cut by hand in house daily.

Motto was part of Urban Food Group's portfolio of restaurants that also include Chow, Coquette and Vivace.

Get more restaurant news by checking out this week's Triangle Foodie News report.