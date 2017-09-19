You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The owners of Oval Park Grille have decided to close the Durham restaurant.

Oval Park Grille has been open for more than three years at 1116 Broad St.

"While we have not yet identified the specific date of our final shift, we will be winding down OPG over the next couple of weeks. We want to use this time to celebrate the OPG community so many of you have helped create," owners, Joe and Emily Kahn, wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The couple has sold the restaurant, but is going to allow the new owner to introduce themselves and their new concept. "We know you will be as excited about this forthcoming asset to the community as we are," the Kahns wrote.

Oval Park Grille was known for its local, organic and chef-driven cuisine. The restaurant also helped sponsor Durham school E.K. Powe's compost program.

"Thank you to all of our regulars and guests who have supported us from the beginning – becoming part of our extended family in the process. Thank you to the Durham food scene and fellow restaurateurs, who have provided us with valuable guidance, mentorship, and friendship throughout," the Kahns wrote.