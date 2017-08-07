You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As if the eternal debate over keeping the toilet seat down isn't enough, Durham households now just might want to keep a lid on the whole thing for a while.

Durham officials said Monday that they will be cleaning and inspecting some of the city's sewer lines over the next two months, and the use of high-pressure water jets could create "blow back" in some homes, with water and foul odors splashing out of toilets.

Other work involved in the project includes closed-circuit television inspections of pipes, removing debris from and inspecting manholes, non-toxic dye testing to verify active sewer services and non-toxic smoke testing of existing sewer infrastructure in which plumes of white smoke might be seen escaping from manholes, drains and other structures.

As part of the work, planned lane closures will occur this week on West Peabody Street, Gregson Street between West Main and Chapel Hill streets, Memorial Street, Burch Avenue, Duke Street between Chapel Hill and Memorial streets, Chapel Hill Street between William Vickers Avenue and Ramseur Street, William Vickers Avenue and Jackson Street.