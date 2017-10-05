You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— There are a growing number of apps that offer buying and selling options similar to Craigslist, but one such app is linked to a recent robbery spree in Durham.

Residents in the Troy Street neighborhood in Durham were like family.

“They used to do block parties, they would block off the street. We could be latch key kids and play outside. We played in the street a lot actually,” said resident Sherry Hubbard.

Hubbard grew up in the neighborhood and her parents still live there. She admits, though, that times have changed.

A criminal element that recently moved into the neighborhood lead to the arrest of Tyrone Taylor, 18, and Rasaun Bent, 17. Their crimes are linked to the buying and selling app letgo.

Letgo is a free, person-to-person, mobile classifieds app that allows users to buy from, sell to and chat with others locally.

Using letgo, police said the men lured a woman to Troy Street, under the false pretense of selling a phone. The men then robbed the woman at gunpoint and took her wallet, but she was not hurt.

“I have seen some strangers sitting on the street,” said resident Shekema Michelle. “I just don’t understand why a complete stranger would come to a neighborhood they are not familiar with to buy goods or whatever they’re coming for.”

Four robberies during the first two weeks of September, all on Troy Street, are all linked to letgo. Three of the cases remain unsolved.

“There are people here that still love this neighborhood. They still advocate for it,” Hubbard said.

Since 2015, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office has offered a safe place foe the completion of online transactions, under the supervision of a deputy. The service is available by appointment only.

Durham police don’t have such a program, but a spokesperson said people are welcome to use the department’s parking lot of online transactions.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Investigator B. Riley of the Durham Police Department at 919-560-4440, extension 29303, or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.