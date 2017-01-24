Puppy stolen from Durham shelter found, adopted
Posted 5:12 p.m. Tuesday
Updated 39 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — A puppy stolen from a Durham animal shelter Saturday was returned safely on Friday.
According to the Animal Protection Society of Durham, a Yorkie Chihuahua mix named Janet was taken from the shelter sometime during mid-afternoon on Saturday.
The dog is a spayed female between 8 and 10 weeks old. She weighs 3.4 pounds and has tan, black and white wiry fur.
The dog was adopted and taken to her new home Friday morning.
A group of citizens had offered a $500 reward for information that lead to Janet's return.
An investigation into the theft of the dog is ongoing.
Andy Jackson Jan 24, 7:11 p.m.
Please bring this precious baby back to the shelter. She deserves better. If you cannot afford the adoption fee, there are ways to get some assistance or perhaps be a foster family.