— Extreme heat, like this weekend's triple digit temperatures, can be dangerous for the elderly and young children.



But the Durham Rescue Mission also emphasizes that it can be extremely risky for those who don't have a permanent place to stay and are constantly exposed to the elements.



Just like during extreme cold weather, the rescue mission opened its doors Saturday to allow people to come in from the heat.

Chief Operating Officer Rob Tart said the rescue mission has a reputation for being strict when allowing people to stay there, but during extreme heat, it is important to help as many people as possible.

"It's the summer, so are numbers are the highest," Tart said. "We have plenty of beds right now. So we just let them come. They can stay overnight. We don't put a lot fo requirements. They can leaves the next day if they want to. They can stay here and get out of the elements."

Orange County has cooling centers: the Passmore Center, the Seymour Center, the Orange County Public Library.

The rescue mission urges people to point people in the right direction, as it has the potential to save lives.