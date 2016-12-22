You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A meal fit for a king was being prepared Thursday night as volunteers helped the Durham Rescue Mission prepare for its annual holiday feast.

Late Thursday night, more than 100 turkeys were on the grill. Volunteers planned to work through the night to prepare the holiday feast with all the trimmings.

For many volunteers, the opportunity to help others is a tradition.

“For us, it’s a chance to get to spend time, it’s a chance to get to help and it’s a chance to train others to get them to take over for us,” said volunteer Tony Dillard. “We have people who have gotten interested in what we did once. Now, they do this five, six, seven, eight, nine years now.”

Dillard and other volunteers have been putting together the holiday feast for more than 10 years. Some of the volunteers include Durham police officers.

The volunteers hope to feed more than 4,000 families and give away thousands of toys on Friday.