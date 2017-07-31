You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18hvy

— Richard Dial credits the Durham Rescue Mission's victory program with saving his life. Now, he is giving back to those looking to overcome addiction.

"I tell them my story. I've had a few people come here because of my story," Dial said.

Dial went to the Durham Rescue Mission two years ago desperate for help.

"I had looked up and prayed and said, 'I don't know what I'm going to do,'" he said.

Dial is recent graduate of the program, a 12-month addiction detox, but he remembers life under the influence of painkillers.

"At the end I was taking 15 or 20 at a time. I don't know how I would still be walking," Dial said. "I got paid $350 a week. That Friday, I'd spend at least $200."

The rescue mission opened a dormitory in the spring to house people who are battling addiction. The goal is to open another.

Currently, more than 450 beds are available, but that might not be enough.

"We are seeing an increase in usage of opioids," said Ernie Mills Jr., director of the rescue mission. "We are prepared for much more of an increase."

Mills said what a lot of people find surprising is that most people battling addiction actually live normal lives.

"Most people are keeping things on an even keel, but that little teeter totter is keeling the other way," he said.

Dial said he agrees. Overcoming addiction is a work in progress.

"I've been clean for two years and I still battle with the mental part of it," he said.