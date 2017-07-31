Like other drugs, opioid prescriptions vary by dosage and days supply, so the Centers for Disease Control used pharmacy surveys to calculate a measurement called MME - morphine milligram equivalents. Select a county below to find out the annual MME per person for each county in 2015 and see how things have changed in the last five years. Some counties, like Camden, did not report data for 2015.
439.2 MME per capita, 2015
From 2010 to 2015, WAKE County's per capita morphine milligram equivalent decreased from 521 to 439.2 MME annually. It was one of 29 other counties in North Carolina to see a decline of more than 10 percent. The county's MME ranks it 86 of 99 in North Carolina and 2,110 of 2,963 localities reporting across the country.
CDC analysis puts the national average daily MME per prescription at 48.1. For WAKE, that means prescription amounts in 2015 were the equivalent of a 9.13-day supply of opioids for every person in the county. The CDC's guidelines, however, say a typical opioid prescription – 5 mg of hydrocodone every four hours – totals 30 MME per day. By this more conservative measure, WAKE County pharmacies dispensed enough opioids to medicate every one of its residents around the clock for 14.64 days.
From 2010 to 2015, nearly half of all localities reporting across the country saw a decrease in the prescription of opioids, according to CDC data analyzed by The Associated Press. But about one-quarter saw an increase of more than 10 percent. Here's a look at morphine milligram equivalents per capita for each locality that reported in 2015.
The CDC's study found that localities with high prescribing rates had several factors in common, including larger percentages of non-Hispanic white residents, a higher prevalence of diabetes and arthritis, higher rates of unemployment and higher rates of Medicaid enrollment. Counties with higher rates also tended to be so-called "micropolitan" areas, which have fewer than 50,000 people with urban areas of at least 10,000.
