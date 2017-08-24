Durham Public Schools unanimously passes dress code to prohibit Confederate flag, other symbols
Posted 6:36 p.m. today
Updated 9:35 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Nearly two weeks after the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Durham Public Schools board members unanimously passed changes ito the student dress code Thursday evening.
The changes will prohibit items that board members determined intimidate other students, including clothing that depicts the Confederate flag, the Swastika and the Ku Klux Klan.
The school system also unanimously determined that Julian Carr's name will be removed from the building housing the Durham School of the Arts.
Carr gave the controversial speech at the dedication of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1913. Superintendent Bert L'Homme said Carr was a racist.
Students are already prohibited from wearing clothing, jewelry, book bags and other articles that could reasonably create a disruption at school.
The policy change is almost identical to the changes adopted by Orange County Public Schools.
Chip Sudderth, a spokesperson for the district, said the district is prepared for the discussion about a student’s right to freedom of speech.
"First amendment considerations are very important, but principals have authority to keep the school environment safe and inclusive and welcoming," Sudderth said. "They have the authority to deal with student expression that has a reasonable chance of causing disruptions or intimation in the classroom."
Marvin Sanderford Aug 24, 8:45 p.m.
I think we the public tax payers should take them to task and have them list, specifically, what is and is not allowed. I presume anything BLM will not be allowed in the same breath as this? I mean disruption being the excuse, then so be it. But let's make sure if you wish to curtail these rights, let's do it across the board!
Albert Holmes Aug 24, 8:22 p.m.
Does that include baggy pants and scarfs worn by Muslims !