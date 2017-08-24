You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18vIo

— Nearly two weeks after the violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Durham Public School board members were considering a change in the student dress code Thursday evening.

Students are already prohibited from wearing clothing, jewelry, book bags and other articles that could reasonably create a disruption at school.

The policy change, which is identical to the change adopted by Orange County Public Schools, would specifically prohibit items that could intimidate other students like clothing that depict the Confederate flag, a Swastika and Ku Klux Klan.

Chip Sudderth, a spokesperson for the district, said the district is prepared to have a discussion about a student’s right to freedom of speech.

"First amendment considerations are very important, but principals have authority to keep the school environment safe and inclusive and welcoming. They have the authority to deal with student expression that has a reasonable chance of causing disruptions or intimation in the classroom," Sudderth said.