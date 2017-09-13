You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police are trying to identify two males who robbed a restaurant on Sept. 5.

Security camera footage captured photos of the suspects, who officers with the Durham Police Department say robbed the Subway at 401 East Lakewood Avenue around 6:45 p.m.

According to officials, the male in the dark clothing ordered a cookie while the male wearing the red hat pulled out a revolver and pointed it at the manager while the manager was opening the cash register. The two grabbed money from the register and ran from the business.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440, ext. 29415 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.