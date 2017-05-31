Durham police seek man who took photo of girl in bathroom stall
Posted 19 minutes ago
Updated 17 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying and arresting a suspect who they say followed a girl into a restroom at Michaels and took a photo of her.
Officers said the incident happened on May 11 at the Michaels store at 5442 New Hope Commons Drive.
A man can be seen on surveillance video following a women and her granddaughter around the store and then into a restroom. The suspect went into a stall and then took a photo with his cellphone under the stall while the girl was in the bathroom.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M.T. Bynum at 910-560-4440 ext. 29328 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
