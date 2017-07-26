You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are searching for two or three men armed with guns who are believed to have robbed three pawn shops in July.

The first robbery occurred on July 8 at Picasso Pawn at 5004 N.C. Highway 55. Two men entered the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Durham Police Department.

Two days later, three men armed with guns stole jewelry, money and electronics from the Friendly Jewelry and Pawn at 2731 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd.

The third robbery happened on July 24 when three armed men stole money and jewelry from National Pawn #1 at 2234 Guess Road.

Anyone with information should call Investigator Cristaldi at 919-560-4440 ext. 29283, or call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.