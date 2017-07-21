Local News

Durham police searching for suspect who 'slashed' man's face, arms

Posted 6:32 a.m. today
Updated 6:33 a.m. today

Durham, N.C. — Police are searching on Friday for a suspect who is thought to have cut a man's face and arms overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at 1034 Sherwood Drive.

At the scene, they found a middle-aged man suffering from lacerations to his head and arm. Officials say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

