— Police are searching on Friday for a suspect who is thought to have cut a man's face and arms overnight.

Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing at 1034 Sherwood Drive.

At the scene, they found a middle-aged man suffering from lacerations to his head and arm. Officials say his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody at this time.