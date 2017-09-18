You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A suspect tied to breaking and entering lead deputies and police on a chaotic, high speed chase through Durham early Monday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., officials responded to a call that someone was breaking into cars near Newberry Lane. When police arrived at the scene, the suspect fled in a white minivan, hitting a deputy's patrol car in the process.

During the chase, another driver who was not involved in the incident accidently backed into a second patrol car while trying to get out of the way. The chase ended around 2:15 a.m. near Pecan Place and Roanoke Street when officers used a tire deflation device to stop the minivan.

According to officials, the suspect jumped out of the minivan and ran.

The suspect has not yet been located. No one was injured in the chase.