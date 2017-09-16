You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians Saturday night.

Authorities said the people were struck by a burgundy Ford Taurus along the 900 block of Fayetteville Street.

The pedestrians suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, police said.