Local News

Durham police searching for driver of Ford Taurus that struck, injured 2 pedestrians

Posted 31 minutes ago
Updated 30 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Durham police are searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians Saturday night.

Authorities said the people were struck by a burgundy Ford Taurus along the 900 block of Fayetteville Street.

The pedestrians suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, police said.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all