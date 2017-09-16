Local News
Durham police searching for driver of Ford Taurus that struck, injured 2 pedestrians
Posted 31 minutes ago
Updated 30 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are searching for the driver who struck two pedestrians Saturday night.
Authorities said the people were struck by a burgundy Ford Taurus along the 900 block of Fayetteville Street.
The pedestrians suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries, police said.
