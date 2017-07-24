Local News
Durham police searching for 15-year-old missing for two weeks
Durham, N.C. — Durham police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Authorities said Rhykem Jaimarkyle Green was last seen July 11 on Horton Road.
Green is described as being black with a light complexion, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He wears his hair in a box-style cut with short sides.
Anybody with information is asked to call Durham Police at 919-560-4582 ext. 29247
