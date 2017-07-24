You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Authorities said Rhykem Jaimarkyle Green was last seen July 11 on Horton Road.

Green is described as being black with a light complexion, 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He wears his hair in a box-style cut with short sides.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham Police at 919-560-4582 ext. 29247