— Durham police are searching for a child and a teenager who have been missing for several days.

Authorities said 13-year-old D’Quan Thorton and 9-year-old Emanuel Wilson were last seen riding their bicycles in the 2400 block of Stephenson Street on Friday night.

Thorton is described as being black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 100 pounds. He has a dark complexion and wears his hair long on top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a blue and black shirt, black cargo pants, black socks and black shoes.

Wilson is described as being black, 4 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has a medium complexion and short hair. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, red shorts with a black stripe down the side, black socks and red, green and blue Nike shoes.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham police at 919-560-4427.