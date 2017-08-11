Fortify
Durham police search for missing man
Posted 59 minutes ago
Durham County, N.C. — Durham police are looking for 51-year-old Robert Ackerman, who was last seen on July 31 on Enfield Drive.
Ackerman is described as a white male, who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and grey hair.
Ackerman was last seen wearing green shorts, a T-shirt and tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department’s front desk at (919) 560-4427 or 911.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.