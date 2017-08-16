You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police on Wednesday night responded to reports of multiple shots fired along S. Alston Avenue.

Authorities responded to the incident in the 200 block of S. Alston Avenue just before 11 p.m. and marked off a perimeter around a nearby apartment complex.

Police did not release any information about whether anybody was injured in the incident or if any suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.