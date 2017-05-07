  • Weather

Durham police officer involved in hit-and-run is not injured

Durham, N.C. — A police officer who was involved in a hit-and-run on Sunday is not injured, according to city officials.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on N. Roxboro Street while the officer was walking to work. Officials said the officer was not injured by the car, which fled the scene.

According to officials, a deputy observed the hit-and-run and pursued the car until Horton Road and Chalk Level Road. The driver's car experienced mechanical failure and stopped unexpectedly. As a result, the driver experienced minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is pending.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

