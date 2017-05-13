You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police were investigating Saturday morning after a man was fatally shot in the 900 block of West Main Street.

Officers responding to a shooting call shortly after 2 a.m. found a man dead on a sidewalk. Investigators have not released the man's name or age.

No arrests have been made, and no other information about the shooting has been released.

Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.