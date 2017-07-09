Local News
Durham police: Investigation underway after man shot in shoulder
Posted 52 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — Durham police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a man was shot in the shoulder on Alston Avenue.
Officers responded to the 1500 block of Alston Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.
Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.
No arrests have been made, but an investigation of the shooting is ongoing.
