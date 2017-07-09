You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a man was shot in the shoulder on Alston Avenue.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Alston Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation of the shooting is ongoing.