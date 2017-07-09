Local News

Durham police: Investigation underway after man shot in shoulder

Posted 52 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Durham police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a man was shot in the shoulder on Alston Avenue.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Alston Avenue shortly before 1 p.m.

Authorities said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, but an investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Map
Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all