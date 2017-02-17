Durham police investigation leads to Sampson County landfilll
Posted 47 minutes ago
Updated 39 minutes ago
Roseboro, N.C. — An investigation led Durham police to search a landfill on Roxboro Highway Friday evening on Roxboro in Sampson County.
The search could possibly involve a person from Durham, according to the Durham Police Department.
Sky 5 footage showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles and many officers in protective suits at the landfill.
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office said they are assisting Durham police with the search. At the moment, there is no confirmed information on what they may be looking for or what case the search is in connection.
Officials said more information will be released.
