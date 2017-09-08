  • Just In

Local News

Durham police investigate shooting on Ashe Street

Posted 8:12 a.m. today

Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department were investigating a Friday morning shooting in the 2800 block of Ashe Street.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. An man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. 

