— Officers with the Durham Police Department were investigating a Friday morning shooting in the 2800 block of Ashe Street.

Officers responded to the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. An man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.