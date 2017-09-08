Durham police investigate shooting on Ashe Street
Posted 8:12 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department were investigating a Friday morning shooting in the 2800 block of Ashe Street.
Officers responded to the shooting at about 6:30 a.m. An man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest.
No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
