— Durham police have identified the 7-year-old boy who was killed Sunday in a drive-by shooting.

Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis identified the child as Kamari Munerlyn, who was a first-grader at Eastway Elementary School.

Investigators said Munerlyn was in a Honda Pilot SUV with nine other people at about 5 p.m. when multiple shots were fired from another car as the vehicles traveled near Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street.

The driver of the Pilot SUV drove to the nearby Tokyo Express Cuisine restaurant in the 3200 block of Guess Road because a flat tire prevented them from getting to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Authorities said the five adults, including Munerlyn's mother, and four other children inside the SUV were leaving a local pool. One adult male passenger fled from the scene on foot before officers arrived. Two other adult male passengers left the scene and went to the hospital.

Authorities said the shooting was not a random incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at 919-560-4440.