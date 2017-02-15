You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17MZD

— A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting involving a Durham police officer, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive at about 2:20 p.m.

The man's identity hasn't been released, and no other details were immediately available.

A tense situation developed after the shooting, as dozens of police officers flooded into the neighborhood, where angry residents gathered and starting shouting at police.

"The police need to stop killing our young, black men and anybody else," one man said.

Witnesses said they heard several shots fired, but it was unclear how many officers were involved.

The death marks the second fatal shooting involving Durham police in less than three months. Frank Nathaniel Clark, 34, was killed on Nov. 22 in a struggle with officers at the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

A third fatal shooting occurred last weekend in Durham involving a State Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper shot Willard Eugene Scott Jr., 31, during a brief foot chase after Scott refused to comply with a traffic stop, authorities said.

Durham police also were involved in five other shootings between July 2013 and September 2015. Three men were killed in those incidents:

July 27, 2013: Police investigating a stabbing found Jose Ocampo holding a knife and shot him four times.

Sept. 18, 2013: Derek Walker brandished a gun in downtown Durham, and a police standoff and negotiations ended with police shooting and killing him.

Sept. 5, 2015: Lavonte Biggs was fatally shot in a police standoff in which he was later found to have been carrying a pellet gun.

Police wounded suspects in a McDonald's break-in in June 2015 and a convenience store robbery in July 2015.