Posted 3:01 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting involving a Durham police officer, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Glenbrook Drive at about 2:20 p.m.

The man's identity hasn't been released, and no other details were immediately available.

A tense situation developed after the shooting, as dozens of police officers flooded into the neighborhood, where angry residents gathered and starting shouting at police.

"The police need to stop killing our young, black men and anybody else," one man said.

Witnesses said they heard several shots fired, but it was unclear how many officers were involved.

The death marks the second fatal shooting involving Durham police in less than three months. Frank Nathaniel Clark, 34, was killed on Nov. 22 in a struggle with officers at the McDougald Terrace public housing complex.

A third fatal shooting occurred last weekend in Durham involving a State Highway Patrol trooper. The trooper shot Willard Eugene Scott Jr., 31, during a brief foot chase after Scott refused to comply with a traffic stop, authorities said.

Durham police also were involved in five other shootings between July 2013 and September 2015. Three men were killed in those incidents:

July 27, 2013: Police investigating a stabbing found Jose Ocampo holding a knife and shot him four times.

Sept. 18, 2013: Derek Walker brandished a gun in downtown Durham, and a police standoff and negotiations ended with police shooting and killing him.

Sept. 5, 2015: Lavonte Biggs was fatally shot in a police standoff in which he was later found to have been carrying a pellet gun.

Police wounded suspects in a McDonald's break-in in June 2015 and a convenience store robbery in July 2015.

5 Comments

  • Thomas Williams Feb 15, 4:33 p.m.
    "A tense situation developed after the shooting, as dozens of police officers flooded into the neighborhood, where angry residents gathered and starting shouting at police."
    Let's see, AFTER the shooting angry residents gathered and starting shouting. As is usual, the residents didn't know for sure what happened, didn't know any of the circumstances, or what was said, they came to the scene and began to shout at the police. Seems that the arrival of the police, for whatever reason, set the crowd off. Why not allow anarchy to run rampant a few weeks in these places and see if the residents wish the police would "arrive back on the scene". I'm willing to bet they would welcome some law and order with open arms.

  • Gary Thompson Feb 15, 4:28 p.m.
    As some one who has been a bouncer in about every kind of bar the triangle has to offer let go on record and say ive had to throw out way more white or hispanic people over violence than african american people megan. Most of the time they just want to drink and have fun. Uts the whites and hispanics who want to fight and get crazy. So dont blame it on Them all. Its only the young generation and its all races that all messing up and thats because parents dont discipline them like we got because of goverment over reach into how you punish a child. Get it right

  • Lance Cotten Feb 15, 4:13 p.m.
    mean they have no proper direction and guidance...

  • Lance Cotten Feb 15, 4:13 p.m.
    bottom line, it's a breakdown in the family and these kids have direction from "fathers/dads" in their life... It's a tradgedy for sure!

  • Megan Goodson Feb 15, 4:09 p.m.
    I mean are you surprised? Sadly there are so many ruffians in Durham, sadder still its most likely an African American person who died. I do not understand why violence is so instilled into the African American culture when you have all of the other amazing discoveries and steps forward you have helped man kind make. Yet, on TV it's non stop reporting about how you are all messing it up. Get it together.