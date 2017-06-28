You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Durham police have arrested a man and charged him with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in the Forest Hills neighborhood on May 5.

Eldrewn L. Baine Jr., 18, of Durham was charged with first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and larceny after breaking and entering.

He is accused of breaking into a home through a window shortly before 2 a.m. and using a knife to cut a female resident. Police said he stole phones, a laptop computer and a tablet. Investigators said Baine did not know the woman.

He has been at the Durham County Jail since being arrested on June 13 on other burglary charges, related to attempting to break into an occupied home on Morehead Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. He was also charged with damage to property. Officers caught Baine after a brief foot pursuit.

Baine was also served with another warrant at that time, charging him with breaking into a home on Fargo Street on May 25 and stealing a television set and alcohol.

Baine was placed in the Durham County Jail under a $256,500 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Investigator Crabtree at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29356.